Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.63

Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $672.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Library Research Ltd purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000.

About Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

