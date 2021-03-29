Bristol-Myers Squibb to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMY. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

BMY stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of -581.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

