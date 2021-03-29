British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 137.7% in March

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BTLCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get British Land alerts:

BTLCY stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.