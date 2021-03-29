Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.14

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 1851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Several research analysts have commented on BTVCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

