Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $18.49 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

