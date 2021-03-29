Brokerages Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.95 Million

Analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post $19.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the lowest is $18.30 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $14.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $96.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $106.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $114.12 million, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11).

A number of research firms recently commented on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $156.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.96.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,438 shares of company stock worth $83,797. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

