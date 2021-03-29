Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post sales of $134.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.20 million to $138.00 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $134.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $568.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $578.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $600.60 million, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $622.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

DDD stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,343 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,836 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 183,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 219,985 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 57,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

