Brokerages Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $3.85 on Monday, hitting $106.18. 12,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,972. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

