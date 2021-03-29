Brokerages Expect Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forum Merger III’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Merger III will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forum Merger III.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Forum Merger III in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger III stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,985. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01. Forum Merger III has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

About Forum Merger III

Forum Merger III Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the commercial electric vehicle solutions business. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

