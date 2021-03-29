Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce sales of $129.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.24 million and the lowest is $128.69 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $80.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $563.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.30 million to $573.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $659.71 million, with estimates ranging from $643.35 million to $676.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $167.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.80. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $97.82 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

