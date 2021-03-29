Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,717 shares of company stock worth $899,764 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 87,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 659,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 54,416 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,920,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

