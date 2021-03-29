Brokerages Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 10,854.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.34. 234,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.