Brokers Issue Forecasts for 3M’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $194.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.38. 3M has a 12-month low of $130.91 and a 12-month high of $194.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

