Brokers Issue Forecasts for China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Mengniu Dairy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Mengniu Dairy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.
About China Mengniu Dairy
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.