Brokers Issue Forecasts for China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Mengniu Dairy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Mengniu Dairy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of CIADY opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

