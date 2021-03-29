Brokers Issue Forecasts for Covestro AG’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Covestro in a research report issued on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

COVTY opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Covestro has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

