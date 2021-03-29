Brokers Issue Forecasts for Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.10) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.46).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $18.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $31.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,324,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $32,841,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $30,241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 129,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $7,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,194,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,081,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

