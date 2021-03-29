Brokers Issue Forecasts for Science Applications International Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a research report issued on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

SAIC stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.