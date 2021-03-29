Brokers Offer Predictions for Celanese Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Celanese in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.32.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $152.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.62. Celanese has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $155.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

