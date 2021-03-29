Brokers Offer Predictions for Hub Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hub Group in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

HUBG stock opened at $67.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $68.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.