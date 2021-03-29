Brokers Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

NYSE:SJR opened at $26.39 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,113,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,127 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,013 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

