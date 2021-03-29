Brokers Set Expectations for Science Applications International Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report released on Friday, March 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

NYSE SAIC opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.68.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

