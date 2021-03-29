Brokers Set Expectations for Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.58).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $6.08 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $332.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

