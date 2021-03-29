Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fisker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,614,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $5,860,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $16,090,000.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $17.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.46. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

