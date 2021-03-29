Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,604,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 661,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,296 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $31.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

