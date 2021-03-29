Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,505 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tronox worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tronox by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $17.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $21.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

