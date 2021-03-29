Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after buying an additional 234,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after buying an additional 233,164 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 158.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 185,676 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $235.75 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $236.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

