Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

