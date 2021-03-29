Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.21 Million in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 229,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Golar LNG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Golar LNG by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,321,000 after buying an additional 1,090,701 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 33.9% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,439,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after purchasing an additional 413,809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 18.2% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

