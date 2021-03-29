Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $209.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

