Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 306,837 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 224,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after buying an additional 216,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $75.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $77.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

