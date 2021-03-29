Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YMAB. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $345,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,660. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

