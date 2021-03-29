Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908,186 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.42% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $261,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,245.09 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

