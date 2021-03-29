Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in McKesson by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of McKesson by 112.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after buying an additional 71,634 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $194.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day moving average of $170.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $121.15 and a 12 month high of $194.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

