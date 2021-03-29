Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,341,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $213.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $59.09 and a one year high of $224.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

