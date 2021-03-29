Brookline Bancorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,950 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 14,650% compared to the typical daily volume of 20 put options.

BRKL stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 235,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,533. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,862,000 after purchasing an additional 224,955 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,809 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

