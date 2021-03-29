Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 10,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 38,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.