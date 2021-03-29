BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1031 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,424. BRP has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 3.04.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.