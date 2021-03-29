BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$108.38.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$103.88 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$18.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.68%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

