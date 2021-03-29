BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $117.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BRP traded as high as $86.36 and last traded at $86.01. Approximately 4,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 90,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.60.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,156,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of BRP by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,009 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

