BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$105.00 to C$120.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. BRP traded as high as C$108.78 and last traded at C$108.45, with a volume of 90440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$103.88.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOO. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.38.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 2.68%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

