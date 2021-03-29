Brunswick (BC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Brunswick (NYSE: BC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $105.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $110.00.

2/1/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/29/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BC stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.18. 465,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,560. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 37.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 80.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Brunswick by 73.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Brunswick by 238.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

