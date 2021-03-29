Brunswick (BC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Brunswick (NYSE: BC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/29/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $105.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $110.00.
- 2/1/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $95.00. They now have a "market perform" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 1/29/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of BC stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.18. 465,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,560. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.95.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 37.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 80.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Brunswick by 73.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Brunswick by 238.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
