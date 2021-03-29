BTIG Research Increases Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $85.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s current price.

PLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $5.93 on Monday, reaching $64.47. 18,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,424. The firm has a market cap of $900.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.01 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

