BTIG Research Increases Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $85.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s current price.
PLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.
Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $5.93 on Monday, reaching $64.47. 18,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,424. The firm has a market cap of $900.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.01 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
