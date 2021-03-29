BTMX Price Hits $1.69 on Major Exchanges (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. BTMX has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $26.34 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTMX has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00002945 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00621195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,907,459 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

