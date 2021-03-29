BTMX Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. BTMX has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $39.52 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTMX has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.12 or 0.00614777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023697 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,907,459 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

