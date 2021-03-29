Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Bunge worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

NYSE:BG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,466. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last ninety days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

