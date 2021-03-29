Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $68.13 million and $230.82 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap token can currently be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00010238 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00058840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00232718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.34 or 0.00955143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00052194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00079720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,382,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,007,864 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

