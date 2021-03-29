BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Up 137.9% Over Last Week

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 137.9% higher against the dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000131 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin's total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin's official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

