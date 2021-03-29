Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BZZUY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BZZUY stock remained flat at $$12.55 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $13.36.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

