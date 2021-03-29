BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.04

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.04 and last traded at $66.04, with a volume of 734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $211,727. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

