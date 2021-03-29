Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Reaches $109.72 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $109.72 million and $149,341.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.23 or 0.00408459 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 90.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

